UMB Bank n.a. Has $3.37 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ehrlich Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $210.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

