UMB Bank n.a. Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in First Busey Corporation $BUSE

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in shares of First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,757 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in First Busey were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 565,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after purchasing an additional 309,301 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in First Busey by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in First Busey during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Busey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Busey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

First Busey stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.82. First Busey Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. First Busey had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $192.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Busey Corporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 89.29%.

In other First Busey news, Director Karen M. Jensen acquired 3,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $73,800.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 86,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,230.80. This represents a 3.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Phillips acquired 1,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,250. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $157,175 over the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on First Busey from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Friday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on First Busey from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Busey in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

