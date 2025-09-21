UMB Bank n.a. Grows Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.92.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 2,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $363,100.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,083.66. This trade represents a 12.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.62, for a total value of $280,992.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,293.52. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,669 shares of company stock valued at $42,333,438. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.9%

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $169.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a one year low of $142.29 and a one year high of $189.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.58 and its 200 day moving average is $174.98.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

