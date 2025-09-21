UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Position in SEI Investments Company $SEIC

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,753 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a. owned approximately 0.06% of SEI Investments worth $6,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 252.1% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 507 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 60.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in SEI Investments by 156.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Zacks Research downgraded SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In related news, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $3,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 171,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,122,258. This represents a 16.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $443,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,375. This represents a 79.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $86.72 on Friday. SEI Investments Company has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $93.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.68 and a 200-day moving average of $83.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.60. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 31.25%.The company had revenue of $559.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

