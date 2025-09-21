UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 957 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.8% of UMB Bank n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $48,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,369,188,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24,450.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,215,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185,977 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,182,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,582 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,382.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,030,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,626 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,159,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,388 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $175.97 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $181.16. The stock has a market cap of $423.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.67.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (up from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

