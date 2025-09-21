Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,924.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.00.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $415.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $394.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.39. The stock has a market cap of $413.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

