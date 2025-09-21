Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Boosts Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $29,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Dbs Bank upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.73.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.4%

ADP opened at $292.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $301.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.18 and a 12 month high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $4,033,055.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,244,543.88. This represents a 43.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total value of $2,604,697.04. Following the sale, the vice president owned 80,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,032,866.33. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

