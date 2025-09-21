UBS Group Downgrades BOX (NYSE:BOX) to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $42.00.

BOX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson set a $45.00 price objective on shares of BOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

BOX stock opened at $32.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.95. BOX has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $38.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average of $32.35.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.19 million. BOX had a net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. BOX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.28 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BOX will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $254,340.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 115,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,944.75. The trade was a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $1,674,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,480,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,612,431.56. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,395,069. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOX. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 115.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of BOX by 7,130.0% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 332.5% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

