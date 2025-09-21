U.S. Bancorp $USB Shares Purchased by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% in the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 45,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on USB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial raised U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $50.34 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $78.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

