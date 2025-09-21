TTP Investments Inc. Invests $213,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 722,329.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 17,851,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,579,274,000 after buying an additional 17,848,756 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,688,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,498,319,000 after buying an additional 68,243 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,109,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,845,101,000 after acquiring an additional 208,598 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,468 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,280,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,401,000 after acquiring an additional 133,621 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $468.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $469.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.