Trust Point Inc. Sells 5,108 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. $CCCS

Trust Point Inc. reduced its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 4.9% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Down 1.1%

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.24 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%.The business had revenue of $260.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. CCC Intelligent Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCCS. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eric Wei sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $296,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 866,345 shares in the company, valued at $8,550,825.15. The trade was a 97.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Page Goodson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $1,438,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 157,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,214.02. The trade was a 48.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,197,833 shares of company stock worth $594,106,626. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

