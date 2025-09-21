Trust Point Inc. Sells 2,771 Shares of Doximity, Inc. $DOCS

Trust Point Inc. lowered its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Doximity by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth $1,459,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Doximity by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, MRA Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Doximity by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of Doximity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Doximity from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,600. This trade represents a 61.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $114,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,721.62. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,880. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $72.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.96. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $85.21.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Doximity had a net margin of 36.60% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Doximity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

