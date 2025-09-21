Trust Point Inc. Has $296,000 Holdings in PTC Inc. $PTC

Trust Point Inc. decreased its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 17.7% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,312,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,147,478,000 after buying an additional 3,048,311 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at about $241,789,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in PTC by 41.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,876,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,687,000 after buying an additional 844,418 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 13,184.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 345,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,517,000 after buying an additional 342,784 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 27.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,517,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,134,000 after buying an additional 327,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total transaction of $429,984.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,053.47. The trade was a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on PTC shares. Barclays set a $233.00 price objective on PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on PTC from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PTC from $187.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $120.00 price objective on PTC and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.14.

PTC stock opened at $205.95 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.38 and a 52 week high of $219.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.99.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.42. PTC had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 20.74%.The business had revenue of $643.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. PTC has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.630-7.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. Analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

