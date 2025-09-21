Trust Point Inc. Has $263,000 Position in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Trust Point Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 286,768.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 258,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,129,000 after purchasing an additional 258,092 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 316,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,193,000 after buying an additional 72,518 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth $114,864,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,463,202,000 after buying an additional 58,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,705,000 after purchasing an additional 32,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total transaction of $9,241,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $64,787,175. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 18,032 shares of company stock worth $28,153,015 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE FICO opened at $1,477.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,465.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,716.38. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1-year low of $1,300.00 and a 1-year high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.75 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $536.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird raised Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,590.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,575.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,101.71.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

