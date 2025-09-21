TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) versus Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Head-To-Head Comparison

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) and Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and Oxford Square Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC 42.16% 13.78% 6.32% Oxford Square Capital -3.35% 15.19% 8.11%

Dividends

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.7%. Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.8%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC pays out 88.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Oxford Square Capital pays out -2,100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oxford Square Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC 2 4 0 0 1.67 Oxford Square Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and Oxford Square Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has a consensus price target of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 8.00%. Given TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC is more favorable than Oxford Square Capital.

Volatility & Risk

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and Oxford Square Capital”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC $53.50 million 4.71 $32.05 million $1.04 6.01 Oxford Square Capital $42.68 million 3.53 $5.88 million ($0.02) -96.50

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Square Capital. Oxford Square Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.8% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC beats Oxford Square Capital on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

(Get Free Report)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector. Within technology the areas of focus include: Security, wireless communication equipments, network system and software, business applications software, conferencing equipments/services .big data, cloud computing, data storage, electronics, energy efficiency, hardware, information services, internet and media, networking, semiconductors, software, software as a service, and other technology related subsectors and within life sciences the areas of focus include: biotechnology, bio fuels/bio mass, diagnostic testing and bioinformatics, drug delivery, drug discovery, healthcare information systems, healthcare services, medical, surgical and therapeutic devices, pharmaceuticals and other life science related subsectors. Within growth capital loans it invests between $5 million and $50 million, for equipment financings it invests between $5 million and $25 million, for revolving loans it invests between $1 million and $25 million, and for direct equity investments it may invest between $0.1 million and $5 million (generally not exceeding 5% of the company’s total equity). The debt financing products are typically structured as lines of credit and it invests through warrants and secured loans. It targeted returns between 10% and 18%. It does not take board seat in the company.

About Oxford Square Capital

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans. The firm primarily invests in debt and/or equity securities of technology-related companies that operate in the computer software, Internet, information technology infrastructure and services, media, telecommunications and telecommunications equipment, semiconductors, hardware, technology-enabled services, semiconductor capital equipment, medical device technology, diversified technology, and networking systems sectors. It concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million. The firm invests between $5 million and $30 million per transaction. It seeks to exit its investments within 7 years. It serves as the investment adviser to TICC. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.