Trinity Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,077 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

Trinity Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,077 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 971,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,809,000 after purchasing an additional 550,634 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 176,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 19,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, International Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8%

SPMD opened at $57.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.99 and a 12 month high of $59.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.41.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

