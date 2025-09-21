Trinity Wealth Management LLC Makes New $266,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Trinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 234.4% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 28.4% in the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 919 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 42.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 441,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $412,059,000 after acquiring an additional 130,946 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 148.5% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 107.9% in the first quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,328.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 25,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,207.71, for a total value of $31,350,943.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $475,837.74. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,604,284.16. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,348 shares of company stock worth $109,498,489 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $1,226.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.60. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $677.88 and a one year high of $1,341.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,212.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,140.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

