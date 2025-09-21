Trinity Wealth Management LLC Has $604,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 141.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of RSP stock opened at $189.21 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $190.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.37 and its 200-day moving average is $178.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

