Trinity Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,428,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132,319 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,733,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,493 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,618,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,697,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,693,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW opened at $42.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.34. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

