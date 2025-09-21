Trinity Wealth Management LLC Acquires 865 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 6.2% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Trinity Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $15,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

USMV stock opened at $93.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.66. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.99 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

