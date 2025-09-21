Trevor Ness Sells 1,678 Shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $138,669.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 40,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,291.60. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Trevor Ness sold 1,678 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $139,173.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $81.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.72 and its 200-day moving average is $68.76. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 1 year low of $48.59 and a 1 year high of $88.50.

IPG Photonics last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. IPG Photonics had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 22.77%.The business had revenue of $250.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. IPG Photonics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.350 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,621.7% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 207.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 107.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 348.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPGP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised IPG Photonics from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised IPG Photonics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $75.00.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

