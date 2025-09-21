Trane Technologies plc $TT Position Cut by Busey Bank

Busey Bank trimmed its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 67.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 64.9% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 282,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,482,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of TT opened at $406.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $428.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $298.15 and a 1-year high of $476.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,722,330. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $499.00 to $494.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $457.40.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

