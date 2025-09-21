Tran Capital Management L.P. Sells 63,370 Shares of Talen Energy Corporation $TLN

Tran Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 203,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,370 shares during the period. Talen Energy makes up approximately 7.0% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $59,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 75.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $756,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $9,266,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talen Energy by 114.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Talen Energy Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:TLN opened at $423.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.99, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.89. Talen Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $148.02 and a 1-year high of $427.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $366.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Talen Energy ( NASDAQ:TLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $2.63. Talen Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Talen Energy news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 178,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.04, for a total transaction of $52,695,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,734,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,780,518.80. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 388,530 shares of company stock worth $114,090,933 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TLN shares. Oppenheimer set a $315.00 price objective on Talen Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Talen Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Talen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Talen Energy

Talen Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.