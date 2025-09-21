Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $74.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TSEM. Wedbush set a $65.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $66.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $67.02 on Thursday. Tower Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $72.13. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.17.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $372.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.63 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Tower Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $551,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 918,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,738,000 after purchasing an additional 285,471 shares during the period. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

