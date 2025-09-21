Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 3,029 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,687 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.5% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 98.2% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Walmart by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its position in shares of Walmart by 95.2% during the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $102.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.64. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.11 and a 52-week high of $106.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.03.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total transaction of $1,863,353.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,392,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,594,770.45. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $1,293,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 919,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,586,075.95. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,107 shares of company stock valued at $13,183,727. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

