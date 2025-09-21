Toth Financial Advisory Corp Raises Stake in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,213 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.7% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,818 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 91,352 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,425,000 after acquiring an additional 12,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 168,401 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,904,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $136.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.47 and a 200 day moving average of $131.14. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $110.86 and a one year high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.22.

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,453.65. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

