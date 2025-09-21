Toth Financial Advisory Corp Raises Position in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for approximately 1.3% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $11,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2,166.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,546,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 265.8% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $265.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.28. The company has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.62 and a fifty-two week high of $286.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Ecolab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.420-7.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ECL. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ecolab from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Ecolab to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.00.

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, SVP Jennifer J. Bradway sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.28, for a total value of $225,378.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,165.28. This trade represents a 15.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $278.51 per share, with a total value of $167,106.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 20,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,640,663.03. The trade was a 3.05% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

