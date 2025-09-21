Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (TYG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.365 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:TYG opened at $42.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.71. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $33.73 and a 1-year high of $48.76.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.