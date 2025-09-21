Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (TYG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.365 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of NYSE:TYG opened at $42.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.71. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $33.73 and a 1-year high of $48.76.
About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure
