TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Trading Up 9.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) rose 9.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Approximately 5,187,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 8,504,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.44 million, a PE ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 0.93.

About TomCo Energy

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

