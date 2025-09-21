Thomasville National Bank Sells 763 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Thomasville National Bank lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Up 0.3%

Waste Management stock opened at $216.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.69 and a 52 week high of $242.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Melius Research raised Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Waste Management

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.