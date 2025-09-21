Thomasville National Bank Invests $203,000 in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,654,000 after acquiring an additional 73,925 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 18.7% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,915,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,117 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,480,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,958 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,082,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,535,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,394,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,036,000 after purchasing an additional 78,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $1,082,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 781,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,162,032.04. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $31.93 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 1.85%.The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DAR. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Tudor Pickering raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

