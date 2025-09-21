Thomasville National Bank Acquires 248 Shares of Phillips 66 $PSX

Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $3,423,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $5,776,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Sigmund L. Cornelius purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.55 per share, with a total value of $61,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,637.65. The trade was a 2.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Heim acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.97 per share, for a total transaction of $125,970.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 12,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,056.71. This trade represents a 9.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,850 shares of company stock worth $1,188,910. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $129.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $140.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.94.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

