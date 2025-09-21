The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Position Reduced by Coastwise Capital Group LLC

Coastwise Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $79,605,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.8% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 39,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.2% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,181,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,493,000 after buying an additional 68,858 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 14.1% in the first quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 39,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.6% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 163,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after buying an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $94.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $62.41 and a 1 year high of $99.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $594,800.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,265.63. This represents a 34.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 24,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $2,359,239.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,776,592.09. This trade represents a 29.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 267,213 shares of company stock valued at $26,232,180. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

