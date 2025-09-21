The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Declares $0.39 Dividend

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.3912 per share on Thursday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 309.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th.
The Bidvest Group Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of BDVSY opened at $25.09 on Friday. The Bidvest Group has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $34.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.02.
About The Bidvest Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Bidvest Group
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Caterpillar Stock Hits All-Time High—Is There More Room to Run?
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Berkshire-Backed Lennar Slides After Weak Q3 Earnings
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Analysts Turn Bullish on Hershey—Is Pepsi the Next Value Play?
Receive News & Ratings for The Bidvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bidvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.