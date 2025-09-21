The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Declares $0.39 Dividend

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.3912 per share on Thursday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 309.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th.

The Bidvest Group Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of BDVSY opened at $25.09 on Friday. The Bidvest Group has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $34.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.02.

Get The Bidvest Group alerts:

About The Bidvest Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Bidvest Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in services, trading, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Adcock Ingram, Bidvest Automotive, Bidvest Commercial Products, Bidvest Financial Services, Bidvest Freight, Bidvest Branded Products, Bidvest Services South Africa, Bidvest Services International, Bidvest Properties, and Bidvest Corporate and Investments segments.

Receive News & Ratings for The Bidvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bidvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.