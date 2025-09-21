Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $395.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $300.00 to $395.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 5th. China Renaissance reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.70.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $426.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 246.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla has a twelve month low of $212.11 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,162,988.99. The trade was a 14.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,606 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,462. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,367,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

