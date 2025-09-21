Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TLX) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TLX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telix Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ:TLX opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Telix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $170,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $451,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $217,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $3,037,000.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited. engages in the development and commercialization of several clinical-stage oncology assets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Product Development, and Group and Unallocated. The Commercial segment includes sales of Illuccix and other products subsequent to obtaining regulatory approvals.

