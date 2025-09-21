Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Stock Price Down 5% – Here’s Why

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.04. Approximately 901,686 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,281,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TALO shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Talos Energy Trading Down 5.9%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $424.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.53 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 8.91%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paula R. Glover sold 6,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $59,680.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Talos Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Talos Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 82,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Talos Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Talos Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Talos Energy by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

