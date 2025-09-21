Talen Energy Corporation $TLN Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC reduced its position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,239,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Talen Energy during the second quarter worth $87,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Talen Energy in the second quarter valued at $6,314,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Talen Energy in the second quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the second quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Talen Energy

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 178,000 shares of Talen Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.04, for a total transaction of $52,695,120.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,734,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,780,518.80. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 388,530 shares of company stock worth $114,090,933 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Talen Energy Stock Performance

Talen Energy stock opened at $423.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $366.86 and its 200-day moving average is $279.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Talen Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $148.02 and a 12 month high of $427.07. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.89.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $2.63. The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.48 million. Talen Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Talen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $418.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Melius Research raised their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $427.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Susquehanna restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $431.00 price target on Talen Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TLN

Talen Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.