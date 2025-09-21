Tai Thornock Sells 1,100 Shares of Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Stock

Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) CAO Tai Thornock sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $28,457.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,343.50. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Finance of America Companies Stock Down 0.8%

FOA stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. Finance of America Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The firm has a market cap of $283.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.38, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $177.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Finance of America Companies Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Finance of America Companies by 681.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 36,810 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Finance of America Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Finance of America Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Finance of America Companies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Finance of America Companies by 4,270.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FOA. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $22.50) on shares of Finance of America Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Finance of America Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Finance of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

