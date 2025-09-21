Tai Thornock Sells 1,100 Shares of Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Stock

Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) CAO Tai Thornock sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $28,457.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,343.50. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Finance of America Companies Stock Down 0.8%
FOA stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. Finance of America Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The firm has a market cap of $283.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.38, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.
Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $177.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Finance of America Companies Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FOA. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $22.50) on shares of Finance of America Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Finance of America Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.
Finance of America Companies Company Profile
Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.
