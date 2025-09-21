T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Stock Position Increased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,422 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 79.5% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.5% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 12,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,837,399,000 after purchasing an additional 864,030 shares during the period. Fox Hill Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $2,603,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.0% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total transaction of $15,310,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 634,756,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,849,977,285. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,611,714 shares of company stock worth $628,056,504. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS opened at $238.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $268.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.89 and a 200-day moving average of $245.66. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.46 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.02.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

