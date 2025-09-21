Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Symrise AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.21 and last traded at $22.22, with a volume of 25706 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Separately, Baader Bank upgraded shares of Symrise to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symrise has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.27.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

