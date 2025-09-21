Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0313 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 748.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th.
Surge Energy Stock Performance
Surge Energy stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $5.74.
Surge Energy Company Profile
