Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0313 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 748.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

Surge Energy stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $5.74.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

