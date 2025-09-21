Supreme’s (SUP) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Supreme (LON:SUP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of LON:SUP opened at GBX 181.60 on Thursday. Supreme has a 12-month low of GBX 125 and a 12-month high of GBX 205. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 184.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 173.30. The company has a market capitalization of £213.05 million, a PE ratio of 931.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39.

Supreme (LON:SUP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported GBX 21.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Supreme had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Supreme will post 18.8894472 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supreme supplies products across six categories; Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports Nutrition and Wellness, Branded Distribution and Soft Drinks. The Company’s capabilities span from product development and manufacturing through to its extensive retail distribution network and direct to consumer capabilities.

