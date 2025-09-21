Substratum Market Cap Tops $115.06 Thousand (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115.06 thousand and $4.50 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00002659 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00014588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00002087 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00008251 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00022705 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $4.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars.

