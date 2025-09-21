Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Bought by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $32,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 528.6% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $376.61 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $329.16 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $387.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.07. The firm has a market cap of $143.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.