Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Announces $0.09 Dividend

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0883 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 79.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th.

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of SEOAY opened at $11.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.88 and a beta of 0.78. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

