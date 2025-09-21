Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF $NULG

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,852.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC now owns 118,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 114,908 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 600,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,984,000 after purchasing an additional 97,424 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,260,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after buying an additional 23,683 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NULG opened at $99.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.17. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $99.18.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

