Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 7.1% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $93.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.16. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $93.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

