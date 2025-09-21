Spring Capital Management LLC Sells 69 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Spring Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 4.4% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $342.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $345.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.37. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $268.23 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The company has a market capitalization of $626.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

