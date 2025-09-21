Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Shares Up 13.8% – Here’s Why

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 13.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 256.50 ($3.46) and last traded at GBX 246.43 ($3.32). Approximately 42,338,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,469% from the average daily volume of 1,648,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216.50 ($2.92).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 309 to GBX 303 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 294.33.

The company has a market cap of £993.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,369.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 218.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 203.41.

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 4.10 EPS for the quarter. Spire Healthcare Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 3.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spire Healthcare Group plc will post 15.6634747 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

